Dr. Charles Bowers, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Bowers, MD
Dr. Charles Bowers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center Inc.8762 Highway 182, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-2005
Psychiatric Medicine Institute of LA1200 Camellia Blvd Ste 205, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 264-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Bowers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407888704
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
