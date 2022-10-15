Overview of Dr. Charles Bowie, MD

Dr. Charles Bowie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bowie works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Eunice, LA and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.