Dr. Charles Bowie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Bowie, MD
Dr. Charles Bowie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bowie's Office Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Eunice3521 Highway 190 Ste Q, Eunice, LA 70535 Directions (225) 769-2200
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Hammond19065 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 2900, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 293-2030
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadian Medical Center
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Completely eliminated pain caused by slipped/bulging disc
About Dr. Charles Bowie, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497956403
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital - Endovascular Neurosurgery Fellowship
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bowie has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowie, there are benefits to both methods.