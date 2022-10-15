See All Neurosurgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Charles Bowie, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Bowie, MD

Dr. Charles Bowie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bowie works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Eunice, LA and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowie's Office Locations

    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Eunice
    3521 Highway 190 Ste Q, Eunice, LA 70535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-2200
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Hammond
    19065 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 2900, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 293-2030
    The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
    10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acadian Medical Center
  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Carl 'Skip' Barth — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Bowie, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497956403
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital - Endovascular Neurosurgery Fellowship
    • University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Bowie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowie has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

