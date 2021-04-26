See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Charles Boyd, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (412)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Boyd, MD

Dr. Charles Boyd, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Of Michigan Health System

Dr. Boyd works at Boyd Beauty in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Birmingham, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boyd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boyd
    1000 E Stadium Blvd Ste 4, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 669-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Boyd
    135 E Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 633-8899
  3. 3
    Boyd
    1230 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 284-4477
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Botox® Injection
Dysport Injection
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Botox® Injection
Dysport Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 412 ratings
    Patient Ratings (412)
    5 Star
    (403)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Nora is great! She has really helped me with my skin within a few months.
    Anonymous — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Boyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871680645
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
