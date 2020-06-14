Overview

Dr. Charles Bradford IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Bradford IV works at Bradford Family Healthcare in Scottsboro, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.