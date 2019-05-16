Dr. Bradshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bradshaw, MD
Dr. Charles Bradshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Billy Max Eden MD PA2941 Oak Park Cir Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Bradshaw is a straight forward, detailed approach to sleep issues, I've seen him since 2016. I like him very much and think he's a great doctor. However, on the other hand his office runs the other end of the spectrum. I can not get my CPAP supplies (or help) from this office. They won't return your calls answer anything through the portal, etc. I would not recommend this office to anyone seeking a sleep doctor. That's not his fault as I understand he doesn't do the hiring as it comes from the main office, Dr Burke and company.
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1104866714
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bradshaw accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bradshaw has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.