Dr. Charles Braverman, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Braverman, MD

Dr. Charles Braverman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Dr. Braverman works at Children's Medical Group in Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braverman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dena Denny Physical Therapy
    5057 Shoreline Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-5005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Dr. Braverman is amazing! I saw him a few times at this practice when I was a child and my daughter just saw him for the first time. I felt awful, because due to the new phone check-in process you need to speak with a representative from Advocate when you arrive in the parking lot, and then they eventually transfer you to a nurse in the office to finish the check-in and signal you to come inside. Due to some insurance glitch, I was stuck on the phone with the first representative for 17 minutes and then couldn’t get in to the building until 15 minutes past the start of our appointment. Despite the late start, he was still incredibly thorough, and took all the time to answer and address all my concerns (of which there are many - I’m an anxiety-prone first time parent.) He circled back with me several times during our conversation to make sure he wasn’t missing anything, and made absolutely certain I didn’t leave without a complete understanding of everything that was discussed.
    Marissa S — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Braverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316928864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Braverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braverman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braverman works at Children's Medical Group in Lake Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Braverman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Braverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

