Overview of Dr. Charles Brooker, MD

Dr. Charles Brooker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Brooker works at Barranco Clinic in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL, Lake Wales, FL and Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.