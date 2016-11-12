Overview

Dr. Charles Brooks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Brooks works at Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.