Dr. Charles Broome, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 533-7465Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Main Office1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
East3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7465
San Antonio Orthopedic Specialists325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-5100
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I feel Dr Broome went above and beyond. I would recommend him and will continue to use him for all my orthopedic needs.
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Total Joint Replacement, Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas
- University Of Louisville
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Broome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broome has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Broome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broome.
