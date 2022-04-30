Dr. Charles Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Dermatologic Laser Center, Charlotte, NC2310 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 376-9849
Dermatologic Laser Center Pllc719 EAST BLVD, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 376-9849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Brown's for years. He and his team are excellent. I highly recommend them
About Dr. Charles Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1235155250
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
