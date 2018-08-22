See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Bruno Jr works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
4.9 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
4.5 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Bruno Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 686-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Colposcopy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Colposcopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruno Jr?

    Aug 22, 2018
    I have been dr bruno’s patient for 31 years. He is patient and caring and always returns phone calls. I find him very thorough as a dr. I would not hesitate to recommend him. I always Sing his praises.
    Jericho, NY — Aug 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruno Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Bruno Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruno Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124029434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruno Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruno Jr works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bruno Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.