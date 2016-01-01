Dr. Bruno Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, DO
Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Holyoke Medical Center575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (860) 289-3375
Jefferson Radiology111 Founders Plz Ste 400, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 246-6589
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Charles Bruno Jr, DO
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285912485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neurology
Dr. Bruno Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno Jr has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.