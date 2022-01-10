Dr. Charles Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Bryant, MD
Dr. Charles Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Integris Orthopedics Central5401 N Portland Ave Ste 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9940
- 2 3433 NW 56th St Ste 950, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9940
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
It’s been a while but he did both TKRs on my knees in 2011 and 2015. Superb job with no difficulty recuperating!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043286776
- University Okla Tchg Hospital
- U Okla Tchg Hosp|University Okla Tchg Hospital
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
