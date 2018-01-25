Dr. Charles Buchbinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchbinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Buchbinder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Buchbinder, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Dr. Buchbinder works at
Locations
-
1
Buchbinder Dermatology Center2499 Glades Rd Ste 310, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 395-7704
-
2
Buchbinder Dermatology Center1880 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 426-3494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchbinder?
Been seeing Dr. Charles for years! His staff are practically like family. I am so happy that he just joined Riverchase . He finally takes my insurance, which is an added plus! Keep doing great things!
About Dr. Charles Buchbinder, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043228893
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle Hospital Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchbinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchbinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchbinder works at
Dr. Buchbinder has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchbinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchbinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchbinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchbinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchbinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.