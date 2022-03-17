Dr. Charles Burchfield, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Burchfield, DDS
Dr. Charles Burchfield, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Burchfield works at
W Henrietta2024 W Henrietta Rd Ste 5J, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 480-7166
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Concordia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office staff was extremely professional and very nice. I hate these type of procedures.....I had a fractured tooth under my crown that was infected and needed to be pulled. I just found Dr Burchfield through the internet and did not know what to expect. He was so nice, reassuring and professional. I would encourage anyone to go to him . I had no pain from the tooth during the procedure and it healed well. He was also instrumental and helpful in trying to figure out what was causing another infection related issue I was experiencing . Thanks again Dr Burchfield and team!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1578940730
Dr. Burchfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burchfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burchfield works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.