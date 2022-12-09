Dr. Charles Burda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Burda, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Burda, MD
Dr. Charles Burda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burda's Office Locations
- 1 1S376 Summit Ave Ste 5B, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 629-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burda?
I can only say wonderful things about Dr. Burda! After going through everyother Child Psychiatrist in the network I finally was referred to Dr Burda! He was well communicated, answered all questions treated us as a unit and respected all in our family. The only draw back was he was not accepting insurance at that time. But after all the bad ones we had seen it was worth the money to pay out of pocket! It has been years since I have seen him and he was like family! Hope your doing Well Doctor B you made being a single mom somewhat easier!
About Dr. Charles Burda, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144329764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Burda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.