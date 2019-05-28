Overview of Dr. Charles Burgher, MD

Dr. Charles Burgher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Burgher works at ST ELIZABETH PHYSICIANS in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.