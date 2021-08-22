Dr. Charles Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Burke, MD
Dr. Charles Burke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Mbhc Inc.27475 Holiday Ln Ste 2, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-0619
Experience & Treatment Frequency
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super personable and calm. Wasn't pushy when I was anxious about suggested meds and together we found a solution we both were comfortable with.
About Dr. Charles Burke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164408175
Education & Certifications
- Deamc
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
