Overview of Dr. Charles Buttaci, DO

Dr. Charles Buttaci, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.