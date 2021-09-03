Overview

Dr. Charles Buzzanell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Buzzanell works at Blue Ridge Pain Management in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.