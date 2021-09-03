Dr. Charles Buzzanell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buzzanell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Buzzanell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Buzzanell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Buzzanell works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Pain Management3 Walden Ridge Dr Ste 100, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 350-9310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buzzanell is a sincerely caring person, in addition to being a terrific doctor. He always listens to me, spends time doing a thorough examination and performs procedures effectively as needed. Everyone in the office is courteous and efficient and cares about my needs. Additionally, everyone regularly checks in about my wife's cancer, just one example of how they go above and beyond. For pain management, I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Charles Buzzanell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841364551
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buzzanell accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buzzanell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buzzanell has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buzzanell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Buzzanell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buzzanell.
