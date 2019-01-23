Dr. Charles Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cahill, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Cahill, MD
Dr. Charles Cahill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Cahill's Office Locations
Valley Womens Health Group Lcc3550 Main St Ste 302, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 781-8290
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 561-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing MD! Bed side manner excellent, listens and takes action on any complaints. Very thorough, compassionate, gentle and most of all down to earth and funny
About Dr. Charles Cahill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.
