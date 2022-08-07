See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Charles Calais, DO

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (7)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Calais, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Calais works at Heartlink Home Health in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX and Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartlink Home Health
    1219 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 226-3500
  2. 2
    Fairfax Health Center
    10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 402-6916
  3. 3
    3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-4141
  4. 4
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Calais was great. Both he and his staff are very thorough and professional. I would highly recommend him.
    — Aug 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Calais, DO

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831416197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

