Dr. Charles Calenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Calenda, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Calenda, MD
Dr. Charles Calenda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Lisboa Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda's Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 351-5664
-
2
Metacom Medical Associates Inc.639 Metacom Ave, Warren, RI 02885 Directions (401) 245-3937
-
3
Calenda Eye Care Center404 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calenda?
Excellent doctor!!
About Dr. Charles Calenda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Italian and Portuguese
- 1275557720
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Roger Williams Med Center
- University Of Lisboa Faculty Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calenda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calenda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calenda speaks Italian and Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.