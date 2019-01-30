Overview of Dr. Charles Callaghan, MD

Dr. Charles Callaghan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Callaghan works at M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Oakdale, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.