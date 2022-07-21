Dr. Charles Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Campbell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Lourdes Cardiology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
He took the time to review and explain everything about my .visit and went over all my concerns with me
About Dr. Charles Campbell, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1558313247
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Univ Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.