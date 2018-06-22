Overview of Dr. Charles Cannon, MD

Dr. Charles Cannon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lackey Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Head & Neck Surgical Group in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.