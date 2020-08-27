See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Charles Caperton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Caperton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Caperton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Caperton works at Caperton Fertility Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Caperton Fertility Institute LLC
    6500 Jefferson St NE Ste 250, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 702-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caperton?

    Aug 27, 2020
    Living with infertility issues can be a real nightmare and embarking on the journey to resolve those issues is often equally frightening. My wife and I both had significant issues that were preventing unassisted conception. We attempted multiple paths with multiple fertility professionals in the southwest region and our only successful results were at the Caperton Fertility Institute with Lee, Kelly, and their outstanding staff. Performing fertility treatments is an art based on science. There are subtleties and nuances that greatly influence the intended outcomes and the patient plays as big a role as the doctor in affecting the odds of success. When you want to maximize your odds you need to make sure your fertility specialist is not just a doctor but also an artist. When it comes to performing IVF procedures Dr. Lee Caperton is a virtuoso in the field and we highly recommend him over others in the southwest region.
    Brent Miller — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Caperton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Caperton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caperton to family and friends

    Dr. Caperton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caperton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Caperton, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Caperton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609984905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Caperton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caperton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caperton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caperton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caperton works at Caperton Fertility Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Caperton’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Caperton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caperton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caperton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caperton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Caperton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.