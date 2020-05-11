Dr. Charles Carozza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Carozza, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Carozza, MD
Dr. Charles Carozza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Carozza's Office Locations
Van Neste Medical Arts Center127 Union St Ste 107, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-0880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carozza is the best there is. End of story
About Dr. Charles Carozza, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
