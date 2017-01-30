Overview of Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter Jr works at Flowes Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lipomas and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.