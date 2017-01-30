Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter Jr's Office Locations
Flowers Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services4300 W Main St Ste 21, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 699-7900
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 699-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 surgeries with Dr. Carpenter and can't thank him enough! He is courteous, knowledgeable, efficient.. Brilliant bedside manner! Can't say enough.. Being a retired nurse it was a pleasure to say Dr. Carpenter was my physician! TY
About Dr. Charles Carpenter Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
