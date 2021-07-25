Dr. Charles Cassidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cassidy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St Ste 306, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7846
Tufts Medical Center750 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4625
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent outcome: Broken humerus that had failed to knit under an external brace was fixed with no damage to radial nerve. From initial evaluation visit to surgery to followup I felt that I was treated - by everyone on the team - with the same attention and respect that Tom Brady would have gotten. Dr. Cassidy is outstanding; I am very glad to have met him and his great team.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053351585
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.