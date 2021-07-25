Overview of Dr. Charles Cassidy, MD

Dr. Charles Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Cassidy works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.