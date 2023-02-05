Dr. Charles Castiglione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castiglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Castiglione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Castiglione, MD
Dr. Charles Castiglione, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Castiglione works at
Dr. Castiglione's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castiglione is a professional. He took the time to explain the surgical process and made sure my pain was in control after surgery. Lastly, he spent the time needed to answer my questions.
About Dr. Charles Castiglione, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154321461
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hartford Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Castiglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castiglione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castiglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castiglione has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castiglione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castiglione speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Castiglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castiglione.
