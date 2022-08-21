Overview of Dr. Charles Castillo, MD

Dr. Charles Castillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.