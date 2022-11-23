Overview

Dr. Charles Catania, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Catania works at PentaHealth in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.