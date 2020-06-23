See All Podiatrists in Lincoln, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Lincoln, RI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM

Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Cavicchio works at Podiatry Services Ltd. in Lincoln, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cavicchio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Services Ltd.
    280 FRONT ST, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 312-9999
  2. 2
    Cavicchio Podiatry LLC
    2 Wake Robin Rd Ste 203, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2020
    After 37 years as a solo practitioner, I am merging my office with South County Foot & Ankle Inc. Effective January 1, 2020; I will continue to provide treatment for patients at 280 Front St., Lincoln, RI on Thursdays from 8 AM -4 PM. Other members of our group will offer hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I have chosen to affiliate with this group for their professional reputation, well-trained doctors and ethical standards as well as their proximity to my current location. I have been referring surgical patients to them for care for the past 6 years since I discontinued performing hospital based surgery. They are board certified in Foot and Ankle Surgery and have surgical privileges at several area hospitals. I have every confidence that they will provide the same, high quality care for your foot and ankle needs that I have sought to provide throughout my career.
    Dr Cavicchio! — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871559500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Frankford Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Cavicchio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavicchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavicchio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavicchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavicchio works at Podiatry Services Ltd. in Lincoln, RI. View the full address on Dr. Cavicchio’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavicchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavicchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavicchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavicchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

