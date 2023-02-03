Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecil IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD
Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cecil IV works at
Dr. Cecil IV's Office Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - Urology1904 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Cecil by my PCP after a high PSA test indicated possible prostate cancer. I was immediately put at ease by Dr Cecil’s confidence and obvious experience. When reviewing the results of a biopsy we discussed options, risks and expectations. We decided together that radical prostatectomy was the best course of action. He explained the use of the “Da Vinci surgical robot” with which he has done close to 500 of these procedures. After surgery Dr Cecil came to my room... It was great to hear his honest assessment of my condition. Five months post-surgery my PSA is close to 0 and everything happened just the way Dr Cecil predicted. Dr Cecil and his team focus on complete long term urological care, and I have complete confidence in his skills treating my cancer long term. He has partnered with me from day one with honesty and straight answers. I would recommend anyone facing the trauma of prostate cancer, or any urological issues, to consult with Dr Cecil and his staff.
About Dr. Charles Cecil IV, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457646697
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp/TX A&M University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas Tech University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cecil IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecil IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecil IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cecil IV has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cecil IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecil IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecil IV.
