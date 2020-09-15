Overview

Dr. Charles Celano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Celano works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.