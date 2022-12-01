See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Canton, GA
Dr. Charles Cha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Cha, MD

Dr. Charles Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray, Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Cha works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cha's Office Locations

    Northside Hospital-cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115
    Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, PC
    15 Medical Dr NE Ste 101, Cartersville, GA 30121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Murray
  • Cartersville Medical Center
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Cha since 2016. He is very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain spinal issues and treatments. His staff are also very helpful. He successfully performed lumbar spinal stenosis and fusion surgery on me. I highly recommend him.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Cha, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1588626113
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory Spine Center
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • Duke Unvis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cha has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

