Dr. Charles Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray, Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Cha works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.