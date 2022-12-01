Dr. Charles Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cha, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Cha, MD
Dr. Charles Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray, Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Cha's Office Locations
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 386-5221
Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, PC15 Medical Dr NE Ste 101, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Murray
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Cha since 2016. He is very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain spinal issues and treatments. His staff are also very helpful. He successfully performed lumbar spinal stenosis and fusion surgery on me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Cha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588626113
Education & Certifications
- Emory Spine Center
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Duke Unvis
