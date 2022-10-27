Dr. Charles Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Cha, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6141
-
2
Division of Surgical Oncology333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2380Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Cha and he explained the procedure plus drew a diagram to help me better understand the procedure.
About Dr. Charles Cha, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1871524355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
