Overview

Dr. Charles Cha, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics



Dr. Cha works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.