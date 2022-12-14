Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalekson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Chalekson works at
Locations
225 Posadsa Lane225 Posada Ln Ste 100, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Eliza and her assistant were very friendly, provided clear education (I’m a first timer), and worked quickly and smoothly. Eliza is clearly well practiced and make the procedure as painless as possible. Natural results.
About Dr. Charles Chalekson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern IL University
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalekson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalekson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalekson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalekson works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalekson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalekson.
