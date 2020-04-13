See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Charles Chandler, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Chandler, MD

Dr. Charles Chandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1304 15th St Ste 213, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 319-4080
  2. 2
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (424) 259-9420
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ucla Department of Surgery
    10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Ventral Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Bone Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Spinal Nerve Block
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Chandler's for over 25 years. He is a 25 out of 10 doc in my book, and having AIDS for 35 years, 3 types of cancer and 6 back surgeries, you can bet your house that I know something about being a patient and with whom I entrust my life. Engaging, helpful, knowledgeable, tall, funny, caring, direct, honest, are a few adjectives that come to mind about him. He'll also bat for you out of the box if need be. I was having problems with # 2 cancer doc and Dr. Chandler helped me reach #3 cancer doc because he believed I knew about my body better than #2 doc who insisted "all was fine." It wasn't and I thank Dr. Chandler for listening. Do I trust this man with a knife and my life? Youbetcha!
    Tom G. — Apr 13, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295842771
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

