Dr. Charles Chandler, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Chandler, MD
Dr. Charles Chandler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
- 1 1304 15th St Ste 213, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-4080
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Chandler's for over 25 years. He is a 25 out of 10 doc in my book, and having AIDS for 35 years, 3 types of cancer and 6 back surgeries, you can bet your house that I know something about being a patient and with whom I entrust my life. Engaging, helpful, knowledgeable, tall, funny, caring, direct, honest, are a few adjectives that come to mind about him. He'll also bat for you out of the box if need be. I was having problems with # 2 cancer doc and Dr. Chandler helped me reach #3 cancer doc because he believed I knew about my body better than #2 doc who insisted "all was fine." It wasn't and I thank Dr. Chandler for listening. Do I trust this man with a knife and my life? Youbetcha!
About Dr. Charles Chandler, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295842771
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
