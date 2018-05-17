See All Pediatricians in Irving, TX
Dr. Charles Chang, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Chang, MD

Dr. Charles Chang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Chang works at Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Irving, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

    Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 655, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 778-2530
    Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care
    4001 W 15th St Ste 260, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2018
    Dr. Chang has done 2 surgeries on me 1. for neck cervical area 2. crainotomy for trigemenial neuralgia. most of left immediately and has gradually gone. i need attention to back. i will b getting appointment w him again.he is extremely nice thorough .answers all ur questions. he takes time w u , acts like ur the only patient. ppl mention other doctors closer to home , but Holy Spirit keeps directing me back to him and no to other recommendations. HE IS ONE OF A KIND.jeanne collett
    jeanne collett in sherman, TX — May 17, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Chang, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1659364412
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    • Bethesda Naval Hospital
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Neurosurgery and Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

