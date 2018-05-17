Dr. Charles Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care, 2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 655, Irving, TX 75061
Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care, 4001 W 15th St Ste 260, Plano, TX 75093
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chang has done 2 surgeries on me 1. for neck cervical area 2. crainotomy for trigemenial neuralgia. most of left immediately and has gradually gone. i need attention to back. i will b getting appointment w him again.he is extremely nice thorough .answers all ur questions. he takes time w u , acts like ur the only patient. ppl mention other doctors closer to home , but Holy Spirit keeps directing me back to him and no to other recommendations. HE IS ONE OF A KIND.jeanne collett
About Dr. Charles Chang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659364412
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Neurosurgery and Pediatric Neurology
