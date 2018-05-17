Overview of Dr. Charles Chang, MD

Dr. Charles Chang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Chang works at Chang Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Irving, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.