Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Chen, MD
Dr. Charles Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Smg Endo Specialty Suite70 Walnut St Ste 101, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 668-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen was my PCP for 32 years and if not for my permanent move to Florida he would still be. My toughest and last decision in my transition. He and his staff are first rate.
About Dr. Charles Chen, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629141122
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.