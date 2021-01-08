Dr. Charles Chester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Chester, MD
Dr. Charles Chester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Chester works at
Dr. Chester's Office Locations
Lainie Breaux LLC3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 838-9919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chester is an amazing Dr. He is respectful, compassionate, caring and very helpful. Thanks Doc!!!!!
About Dr. Charles Chester, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1316953227
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chester works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chester.
