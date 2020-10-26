Dr. Charles Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Chiang, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Chiang, MD
Dr. Charles Chiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Chiang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chiang's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Associates Of New Mexico1817 Wellspring Ave Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 892-3434
-
2
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
Dr. Chaing was very knowledgeable and he has excellent customer service. I appreciate the time he allowed for my visit.
About Dr. Charles Chiang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1154321156
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.