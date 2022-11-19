See All Dermatologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Charles Chiang, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Chiang, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California San Diego.

Dr. Chiang works at Berman Skin Institute - Fremont in Fremont, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berman Skin Institute - Fremont
    1860 Mowry Ave Ste 304, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 456-2390
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Berman Skin Institute - Pleasanton
    5575 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Rosacea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Acne
Rosacea
Impetigo
Ringworm
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Acanthosis Nigricans
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erysipelas
Female Pattern Hair Loss
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Male Pattern Hair Loss
Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pigmentation Disorders
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pruritus
Rash
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Charles Chiang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780889519
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Francisco|University of California, San Francisco
    • Wright State University
    • University of California, San Diego
    • University Of California San Diego
    • Dermatology
