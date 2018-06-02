Dr. Charles Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Choi, MD
Dr. Charles Choi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.
Neurospinecare Inc.5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6015
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have used Dr. Choi for over 14 years. He is one of the best, most caring doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He has given me injections to alleviate much of my pain over these years, without which I may have checked out. I drive 39 miles one way to see him. I believe anyone here who has given him a poor review are those who cannot seem to elicit pain meds from the doctor. He ah given them to me due to my ever progressive disease, and know that I would rather have the injections.
About Dr. Charles Choi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1154391639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
