Dr. Charles Claps, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Claps, DO
Dr. Charles Claps, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Claps' Office Locations
Fayetteville1336 Highway 54 W Bldg 500, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 461-1238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McDonough105 Regency Park Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (770) 506-4119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newnan2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Claps did my hip surgery. I walked out of the hospital on my own the same day. More than 6 months later I can’t even tell it was done. Mr Claps called me the day before surgery and asked me how I was doing. I definitely recommend Mr Caps & if I needed surgery again, I would 100% get him again.
About Dr. Charles Claps, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Claps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claps accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Claps has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Claps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Claps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.