Dr. Charles Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Clark, MD
Dr. Charles Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Wtrc207 E 7th St, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (325) 673-9806Wednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Wtrc1820 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 673-9806Wednesday8:00am - 2:30pmThursday8:00am - 2:30pm
-
4
Wtrc900 W Loop 250 N # E, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (325) 673-9806
-
5
Retina Specialty Institute6717 NW 11th Pl Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 792-1193
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
About Dr. Charles Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912158627
Education & Certifications
- Retina Specialists-Al/U Al-Birmingham
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Drusen, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.