Dr. Charles Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at West Texas Retina Consultants in Abilene, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX, San Angelo, TX, Midland, TX and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.