Dr. Charles Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Clarke, MD
Dr. Charles Clarke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spring Hill, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
Walk-in Clinic3098 Campbell Station Pkwy Ste 100, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 791-1987
Vanderbilt Neurosciences2105 Edward Curd Ln Ste B-100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr Clarke 5 Stars on everything. His personal care towards the patient & his professionalism. I'd recommend him to anyone!!!!
About Dr. Charles Clarke, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
