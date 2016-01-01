Overview of Dr. Charles Class, MD

Dr. Charles Class, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Class works at Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.